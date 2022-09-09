US Open 2022: Home favourite Frances Tiafoe awaits tough Carlos Alcaraz challenge for a place in US Open final

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe

The US Open 2022 semifinal is all set to gather pace as home favourite Frances Tiafoe will take on Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. The semifinal clash will be the second time the two will cross paths as Alcaraz will look to exact revenge on Taxiafoe having lost to him in the Barcelona Open in 2021. Alcaraz had a tough five-hour marathon clash against Jannik Sinner to reach the semis while Tifoe beat off the challenge from Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Tiafoe vs Alcaraz Head to Head

Alcaraz will be aware of the danger possessed by Tiafoe having lost to him in the Barcelona Open in straight sets in 2021. However, plenty of water has gone under the bridge as Alcaraz has been a different player altogether. He already has pocketed multiple ATP tour titles and will be looking for more in time to come.

Tiafoe has also been lethal when it comes to the serve as he has 76 aces in the US Open, compared to 21 by the Spaniard. When it comes to the time spent on the court, Alcaraz has spent exactly 16 hours on the court, compared to Tiafoe’s 14 and half hours, which can be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the semifinal.

Year Event Surface RND Winner Result 2021 Barcelona Outdoor Clay R64 Frances Tiafoe 64 762

Image Source : GETTYFrances Tiafoe and Rafael Nadal

Alcaraz wins marathon clash

Carlos Alcaraz went through a tough run in both the quarterfinal and fourth round. In a marathon match lasting over five hours, Alcaraz came from behind to beat Sinner 6-3 6-7 6-7 7-5 6-3. Earlier Alcaraz beat off the challenge from former champion Marin Cilic in another encounter that went into five sets. He eventually beat Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 to see off his challenge.

Tiafoe ready to conquer another Spaniard

Tiafoe has so far produced the form of his life as he got the better of Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. He got the better of the 22-time Grand Slam champion by a winning score of 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3. This was also the only occasion on which he dropped a set in the tournament. The quarterfinal clash against Rublev proved to be an easy passage for the US star as he got the better of in straight sets.

