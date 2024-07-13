Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon 2024 after edging past Jasmine Paolini in three-set encounter

Barbora Krejcikova has become the new Wimbledon Champion as she defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final in a three-set game. Krejcikova has registered her first Wimbledon win and second major Grand Slam after winning the French Open in 2021.

Published on: July 13, 2024
Barbora Krejcikova.
Image Source : GETTY Barbora Krejcikova.

Czechia star Barbora Krejcikova edged past Italy's Jasmine Paolini to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title in a hard-fought win on Saturday, July 13. The 2021 French Open champion cruised past Paolini in three sets 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4.

More to follow...

