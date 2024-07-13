Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon 2024 after edging past Jasmine Paolini in three-set encounter

Czechia star Barbora Krejcikova edged past Italy's Jasmine Paolini to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title in a hard-fought win on Saturday, July 13. The 2021 French Open champion cruised past Paolini in three sets 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4.
More to follow...
Czechia star Barbora Krejcikova edged past Italy's Jasmine Paolini to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title in a hard-fought win on Saturday, July 13. The 2021 French Open champion cruised past Paolini in three sets 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4.
More to follow...
Top News
Related Tennis News
Latest News