Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon 2024 after edging past Jasmine Paolini in three-set encounter Barbora Krejcikova has become the new Wimbledon Champion as she defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final in a three-set game. Krejcikova has registered her first Wimbledon win and second major Grand Slam after winning the French Open in 2021.