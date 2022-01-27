Australian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios-Kokkinakis reach men's doubles final

Follow us on Image Source : DARRIAN TRAYNOR/GETTY IMAGES Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrate match point in their Men's Doubles Semifinals match during day 11 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (File photo)

It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special K" team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.

On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set.

Reported by AP