Monday, January 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Karnaraka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios tests COVID positive; withdraws from warm-up event

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios tests COVID positive; withdraws from warm-up event

The 26-year-old Australian took to social media to confirm the development and has subsequently decided to pull out of the Sydney Tennis Classic, a warm-up event to the Grand Slam.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: January 10, 2022 20:58 IST
Nick Kyrgios
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

File photo of Nick Kyrgios.

Highlights

  • Kyrgios said he is feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms
  • Kyrgios still confident of recovering before the Australian Open
  • The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has tested COVID-19 positive a week ahead of the Australian Open 2022. Kyrgios took to social media to confirm the development and has subsequently decided to pull out of the Sydney Tennis Classic, a warm-up event to the Grand Slam.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.

Related Stories

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

(Reported by ANI)

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News