Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios tests COVID positive; withdraws from warm-up event

Highlights
- Kyrgios said he is feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms
- Kyrgios still confident of recovering before the Australian Open
- The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has tested COVID-19 positive a week ahead of the Australian Open 2022. Kyrgios took to social media to confirm the development and has subsequently decided to pull out of the Sydney Tennis Classic, a warm-up event to the Grand Slam.
"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.
"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.
(Reported by ANI)