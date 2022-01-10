Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios tests COVID positive; withdraws from warm-up event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP File photo of Nick Kyrgios.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has tested COVID-19 positive a week ahead of the Australian Open 2022. Kyrgios took to social media to confirm the development and has subsequently decided to pull out of the Sydney Tennis Classic, a warm-up event to the Grand Slam.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.

