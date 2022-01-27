Australian Open 2022 Live Streaming Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys: When and Where to watch Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ashleigh Barty is in the hunt for her first Grand Slam title in front of home fans.

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys Live Streaming, Danielle Collins vs Iga Swiatek: Get full details on when and where to watch Australian Open 2022 Live Streaming Online

It's women's semifinal day at Melbourne Park with two Americans featured. Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The winners will meet in a Saturday night championship match.

Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title. The reigning Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion holds a 2-1 career edge over Keys, including a win the last time they played in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in '19, but she’s wary of the American’s array of shots. “Maddie is an exceptional athlete, she has a great serve, great first-strike off the return and off her first ball after her serve,” Barty said. “A lot of the time it’s about trying to put her in an uncomfortable position." (AP)

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open women's singles semifinals matches

Ashleigh Barty (1) vs Madison Keys {2:00 PM IST/ 8:30 AM GMT}

Danielle Collins (27) vs Iga Swiatek {Tentating timing 3:15 PM IST/9:45 AM GMT/ Upon completing of Barty vs Madison Keys match at Rod Laver Arena }

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.