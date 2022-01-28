Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stefanos Tsitsipas is up against Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (File Photo)

Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score, Match Starts at 2:00 PM

Both players have entered the arena. Stefanos Tsitsipas receives a warm welcome while Daniil Medvedev gets booed by a section of the crowd.

Tsitsipas has his eyes set on becoming the first Greek Grand Slam champion

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas as he bids to become the first man in the Open era to claim a second Grand Slam title immediately after his maiden triumph.

Australian Open 2022: Nadal defeats Berrettini in 4 sets to reach final for 6th time

Daniil Medvedev aim for 2nd Grand Slam final on the trot

Match Details

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

28 January 2022

Australian Open 2022 Semifinal

Melbourne, Australia

Head to head Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev - 6

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to Semifinal

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(6/4), 3-6, 7-6(7/2), 7-5, 6-4

4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(7/4), 6-7(6/4), 7-5

3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-6(7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7/3)

Stefanos Tsitsipas' road to semifinal

Quarter Final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2