Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score

Australian Open 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the Live Score, Latest Updates and Results as Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Match starts at 2:00 PM.

Melbourne, January 28, 2022 14:12 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas is up against Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

2:00 PM Both players have entered the arena. Stefanos Tsitsipas receives a warm welcome while Daniil Medvedev gets booed by a section of the crowd.

Tsitsipas has his eyes set on becoming the first Greek Grand Slam champion

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas as he bids to become the first man in the Open era to claim a second Grand Slam title immediately after his maiden triumph.

Medvedev is in the top five

It was a touch SF for Medvedev 

Australian Open 2022: Nadal defeats Berrettini in 4 sets to reach final for 6th time

Minutes away from the 2nd semifinal 

Daniil Medvedev aim for 2nd Grand Slam final on the trot

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream Details: How and when to watch 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV 

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain
In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

Match Details

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

28 January 2022

Australian Open 2022 Semifinal

Melbourne, Australia

Head to head Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 

Daniil Medvedev - 6

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to Semifinal 

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(6/4), 3-6, 7-6(7/2), 7-5, 6-4
 
4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(7/4), 6-7(6/4), 7-5
 
3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
 
2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-6(7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
 
1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7/3)
 
Stefanos Tsitsipas' road to semifinal
 
Quarter Final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
 
4th round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Harry Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
 
3rd round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(6/2), 6-4
 
2nd round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Baez 7-61, 6-7(6-5), 6-3, 6-4
 
1st round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

