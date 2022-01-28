Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score, Match Starts at 2:00 PM2:00 PM Both players have entered the arena. Stefanos Tsitsipas receives a warm welcome while Daniil Medvedev gets booed by a section of the crowd.
Tsitsipas has his eyes set on becoming the first Greek Grand Slam champion
US Open champion Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas as he bids to become the first man in the Open era to claim a second Grand Slam title immediately after his maiden triumph.
Medvedev is in the top five
Australian Open 2022: Nadal defeats Berrettini in 4 sets to reach final for 6th time
Daniil Medvedev aim for 2nd Grand Slam final on the trot
Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream Details: How and when to watch 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV
In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)
Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).
In Australia
In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Spain
In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
Match Details
Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
28 January 2022
Australian Open 2022 Semifinal
Melbourne, Australia
Head to head Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Daniil Medvedev - 6
Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2
Daniil Medvedev's Road to Semifinal