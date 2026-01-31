Australian Open 2026 prize money: How much did Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka get for showdown clash? Australian Open 2026 prize money: Elena Rybakina displayed her brilliance in the Australian Open 2026 final against Aryna Sabalenka to defeat the former two-time champion 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4. Check how much money Rybakina and Sabalenka bagged in the Australian Open 2026.

New Delhi:

Elena Sabalenka stunned the World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open 2026 to win her career's second Grand Slam. The 2022 Wimbledon champion defeated the former two-time Australian Open champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 31.

The fifth-seed was at the top of her game as he dominated the first set and broke Sabalenka. She hit amazing winners and troubled the top-seed with her brilliant strokes and aces as Sabalenka's game was rattled in the opening set.

Sabalenka bounced back in the second set and broke Rybakina when it mattered the most in the 10th game to push the things in the decider. At 5-4, Sabalenka earned her first break of the match and went on to win four more games on trot. From 4-4 level in the second set, Sabalenka won five games in a row to lead 3-0 in the final set with a break up.

However, that's when Sabalenka's game went awry once again as Rybakina bounced back to save a break point before breaking the top-seed and keeping her nerves in the last couple of games. She won the match with an ace to stun Sabalenka, who has now lost four Grand Slam finals, including last year's Australian Open to Madison Keys.

How much prize money did Rybakina bag for her Australian Open win?

Rybakina walked off the Rod Laver Arena with a handsome prize money of $4,150,000 or Rs 38,04,82,582. Meanwhile, for her yet another runners-up finish at the Melbourne Park, Sabalenka took home $2,150,000 or Rs 19,71,17,482.

Rybakina celebrated the victory with her teammates and praised Sabalenka in her post-match interview. "It's hard to find the words but I want to congratulate Aryna. She's had amazing results for a couple of years, and I hope we're going to play many more finals together," she said after her win.

"I want to say thank you to you [the crowd] for an incredible atmosphere. Your support kept us going. Thank you everyone who made this tournament possible. It really is the 'Happy Slam', I always enjoy coming here and playing in front of you guys."