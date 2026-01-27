Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina stuns Coco Gauff to reach maiden semifinals at Melbourne Park Elina Svitolina made her way into her first semifinal at the Australian Open after defeating 2024 semifinalist Coco Gauff in straight sets on Tuesday, January 27. Svitolina bossed the match and stunned the American 6-1, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Elina Svitolina stunned American third seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2026 to make her way into the semifinals of the tournament for the first time on Tuesday, January 27.

Ukrainian 12th seed Svitolina unleashed a brilliant game to defeat the 2024 semifinalist Gauff 6-1, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena as she bossed the outing against the American. The 31-year-old broke the 21-year-old Gauff six times in the match and had a win percentage of 71 on her first serve, as compared to 41 for the American. The Ukrainian star was also solid on her second serve with a winning percentage of 50, as compared to Gauff's 33.

With this win, Svitolina has become the second-oldest player to reach into her maiden women's singles semifinal at Melbourne Park, only younger than Mirjana Lucic.

Oldest first-timer semifinalists in Australian Open women's singles:

1 - Mirjana Lucic: 34 years and 313 days old when she reached SF in 2017

2 - Elina Svitolina: 31 years and 128 days old when she reached SF in 2026

3 - Magda Linette: 30 years and 339 days old when she reached SF in 2023

4 - Jones: 30 years and 105 days old when she reached SF in 1969

5 - Heldman: 28 years and 18 days old when she reached SF in 1974

It took 13 main draw appearances for Svitolina to reach her maiden Australian Open semifinals, which is the most in the Open Era, ahead of Elena Dementieva, who took 11 appearances for her maiden last four fixture at Melbourne Park in 2009.

Svitolina is on a 10-match winning run, having won the tune-up event in Auckland before the Australian Open. This win will see the 12th seed to return back to the top 10 rankings in the semifinals.

Speaking on her win, Svitolina said that it was her dream to return to the top 10 after her maternity break. "Not a bad day in the office! I am very pleased with the tournament so far, and it was my dream to get back into the top 10 after maternity leave. It didn't happen last year, but in the off-season, I told my coach I still wanted to get back to the top 10. That was my goal this year. It means the world to me. I try to push myself and motivate myself to continue. Overall, it has been a good trip and I am really happy to go through to the semi-final," she said after her win.

She will now be up against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal and will look for a similar performance to upset the two-time Australian Open champion.