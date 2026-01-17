Australian Open 2026: Dates, top-seeded players, title contenders, and all you need to know With the Australian Open 2026 all set to kick off its main draw on January 18, let us have a look at the main draw dates, the title contenders, top-seeded players, and all you need to know details for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Melbourne:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Australian Open 2026. Many of the world’s best tennis stars will be going head-to-head in hopes of getting their hands on the very first Grand Slam of the year. It is interesting to note that the Australian Open 2026, like always, will be played on hard courts in Melbourne Park.

The previous edition of the tournament was won by Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys. The two stars will be hoping to put in another good showing and get their hands on the title once more. However, they would be facing severe competition, as the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be going for the men’s title.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and many more will be in the running for the women’s title. With the tournament right around the corner, let us have a look at the streaming details, the title contenders, and the dates for the upcoming competition.

Australian Open 2026 dates

The first round is slated to begin on February 18, with the men’s final slated to be held on February 1, whereas the women’s final will be held on January 31.

January 18-20: First round

January 21-22: Second round

January 23-24: Third round

January 25-26: Fourth round

January 27-28: Quarter-finals

January 29: Women's semi-finals

January 30: Men's semi-finals

January 31: Women's final

February 1: Men's final

Australian Open 2026 title contenders

It is clear that the trio of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic would come into the Australian Open as the biggest contenders for the men’s title. Alcaraz and Sinner shared the four Grand Slams between them in 2025; with Djokovic’s experience, it could be interesting to see how they fare. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka would be the biggest contenders for the women’s title.

Australian Open 2026 live streaming details:

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2026 on TV in India?

The Australian Open 2026 can be watched on the Sony Sports Network on TV.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2026 online in India?

The Australian Open 2026 can be watched on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read: