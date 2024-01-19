Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Rohan Bopanna records 500th career win to progress to third round at Australian Open 2024

The 43-year-old Indian veteran and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden registered a stunning comeback after falling 0-5 in the first set against local stars John Millman and Edward Winter in the second-round men's doubles clash at Melbourne Park,

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 17:35 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
Image Source : GETTY Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in Adelaide on January 13, 2024

Rohan Bopanna, the only Indian at the Australian Open 2024, and his partner Matthew Ebden defeated local pair John Millman and Edward Winter in the men's doubles second round clash on Friday. The Indian veteran registered his 501st career win in professional tennis events as he targets his maiden Grand Slam title in the men's doubles. 

Bopanna and Ebden suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the US Open 2023 final and the recent Adelaide International 2024 final. The duo have emerged to second spot in the ATP men's doubles rankings and are tipped favourites to clinch the first Grand Slam of this year. 

Bopanna, 43, who made a debut in senior ATP events in 2003, is the only Indian hope at the Australian Open 2024 after the heartbreaking exit of Sumit Nagal. The latter was the only participant in the men's singles event for India and suffered a defeat in the second round against Chinese youngster Juncheng Shang on Thursday.

After Nagal's exit, Bopanna registered his 500th career win by beating Australian pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans in the first round by 6-7, 4-6, 6-7. Bopanna and Ebden continued their fine form with another dominant win against unseeded Millman and Edward Winter on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the organisers announced draws for the mixed doubles on Friday morning. Bopanna is paired with the former no.1 and four-time Grand Slam winner (doubles) Timea Babos of Ukraine. Bopanna-Babos will be facing Nadiia Kichenok-Maximo Gonzalez in their first round on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Bopanna's biggest achievement in the Grand Slam tournaments came in 2017 when he partnered with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in the French Open 2017. He entered the finals of the US Open men's doubles on two occasions but has never managed to reach the pre-quarterfinal at the Australian Open in his career.

