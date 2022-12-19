Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Open 2023: Venus Williams awarded wildcard, set to make 22nd Melbourne Park appearance

Venus Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open next month, 25 years after she played the Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 42-year-old Williams has reached the final twice in Australia, including a loss to her younger sister, Serena, in the 2017 championship match. She will be contesting the season-opening major for the 22nd time.

“I've been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” the seven-time major winner said in a statement.

Venus and Serena Williams combined to win the Australian Open women's doubles title four times and Venus also won the mixed doubles title in 1998 with fellow American Justin Gimelstob. Serena Williams will not be contesting the Jan.16-29 tournament at Melbourne Park after announcing at the U.S. Open that she was ready to evolve away from tennis.

The 2023 Australian Open Grand Slam tournament will take place at Melbourne Park, from 16–29 January 2023. It will be the 111th edition of the Australian Open, the 55th in the Open Era, and the first Grand Slam of the year. Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty are the defending champions in Men's singles and Women's singles, respectively. Barty chose not to defend her title after she retired from the sport in March 2022.

Venus Williams in Grand Slams

A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. She is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of the sport.

The Australia Open 2023 will have a new champion after Ashleigh Barty’s retirement and while the likes of Iga Swiatek, Ema Raducanu should emerge as the favourites to win the tournament in the women’s draw.

Latest Sports News