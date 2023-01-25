Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open 2023: Unseeded Magda Linette continues dream run by beating Pliskova to book SF berth

Australian Open 2023: Unseeded Magda Linette continues dream run by beating Pliskova to book SF berth

Australian Open 2023: Unseeded Magda Linette has continued het unbeaten run at the Australian Open Women's singles after getting the better of Karolina Pliskova in straight sets

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Aditya Pimpale | New Delhi
Updated on: January 25, 2023 13:31 IST
Australian Open 2023
Image Source : GETTY Australian Open 2023: Unseeded Magda Linette continues dream run by beating Pliskova to book SF berth

Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal, unseeded Magda Linette has gone one better and is into the Australian Open semifinals. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, adding the former No.1 to the list of top players she has beaten at Melbourne Park during this tournament.

Linette continues dream run

Linette, who had lost seven of nine previous matches against Pliskova, has defeated Anett Kontaveit, Ekaterina Alexandrova and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in successive rounds. A player from Poland was favoured to reach the latter stages of the tournament, but it was top-seeded Iga Swiatek that everyone would have expected — and not Linette.

“It's so emotional I can't really believe it," Linette said.

“I tried to stay composed and took my chances when I could."

Linette will play No.5 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat unseeded Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 in a later quarterfinal. The women's semifinals are scheduled for Thursday night.

The other women's semifinalists were determined on Tuesday. Two-time former Australian champion Victoria Azarenka will play Wimbledon title holder Elena Rybakina for a chance to play in Saturday night's final. Rybakina beat Swiatek in the fourth round.

Related Stories
Australian Open 2023 | Sebastian Korda's run continues as he edges past Hurkacz to book 1st QF berth

Australian Open 2023 | Sebastian Korda's run continues as he edges past Hurkacz to book 1st QF berth

Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Belinda Bencic in straight sets to book QF berth

Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Belinda Bencic in straight sets to book QF berth

Australian Open: 'I can go all the way,' says Novak Djokovic after overwhelming Alex de Minaur

Australian Open: 'I can go all the way,' says Novak Djokovic after overwhelming Alex de Minaur

ALSO READ I IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India become new No.1 ODI team in world as they clean sweep New Zealand in Indore

Who is in the mix for men’s semifinals?

Later on Wednesday, the remaining men's semifinalists will be determined. Unseeded Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul play before nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on Andrey Rublev. Djokovic will be looking to qualify for his 44th Grand Slam semifinal and a win in that match on Friday would advance him on Sunday night to his 33rd major singles final.

The other men's semifinal on Friday will see third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas play Karen Khachanov.

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News