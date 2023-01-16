Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Open 2023: Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulls out of AO after sustaining knee issue

Local boy and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open 2023 after he sustained a knee injury and decided to pull out of the tournament. Kyrgios was one of the favourites to win the tournament before deciding to pull out. He was seen on the court on Friday in an exhibition, match, but has now landed a major blow to the hopes of the local fans.

Kyrgios pulls out

Kyrgios played a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday and did not indicate his participation was in doubt, but he called an impromptu press conference on Monday afternoon where he said he was "devastated" to have to withdraw due to a small tear in his lateral meniscus (knee).

What does Kyrigios say about injury?

Kyrgios said: "I'm devastated, obviously. It's my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably.

"Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back."

Physios asses Kyrgios

Physio Will Maher said Kyrgios had been troubled by a small tear in the meniscus of the knee for a couple of weeks and that withdrawing from the tournament was the sensible decision.

Kyrgios said he had given himself every chance of competing but that a hit with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday morning convinced him he had to pull out.

