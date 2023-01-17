Tuesday, January 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open 2023 | Camila Giorgi denies using false COVID-19 certificate to travel

Australian Open 2023 | Camila Giorgi denies using false COVID-19 certificate to travel

Camila Giorgi said she was vaccinated by the Italian doctor, and by medical officials in countries elsewhere. "Once. The other vaccination, I did it in different kinds of places, so it's what I'm trying to explain," she said.

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2023 12:33 IST
Camila Giorgi | File Photo
Image Source : GETTY Camila Giorgi | File Photo

After an Italian newspaper published a long list of people involving tennis player Camila Giorgi, alleging the use of fake certificates and vaccines, Camila denied any involvement and the allegation that she used a false COVID-19 certificate to travel. 

On Tuesday after her 6-0 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong. "I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me. So with that, I'm very calm. Of course, if not, I couldn't come here and play this tennis, I think." she said.

Giorgi said she was vaccinated by the Italian doctor, and by medical officials in countries elsewhere. "Once. The other vaccination, I did it in different kinds of places, so it's what I'm trying to explain," she said.

Her father, Sergio Giorgi, was sat at the back of the interview room on Tuesday at Melbourne Park and when the media conference ended, he said: "Unbelievable, no questions about tennis." Ahead of the tournament, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said he was not fully aware of the fake certificate claims.

"I think there's still a lot to be uncovered on that and I think that's going to be ultimately up to their family and the relevant authorities including the tour. I don't really know any further detail." " he said.

Related Stories
Australian Open 2023: Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulls out of AO after sustaining knee issue

Australian Open 2023: Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulls out of AO after sustaining knee issue

Australian Open 2023 | Nadal fights in 1st round, Swiatek marches in 2nd round; key results on Day 1

Australian Open 2023 | Nadal fights in 1st round, Swiatek marches in 2nd round; key results on Day 1

Australian Open 2023: Whom are the Australian Open Men's and Women's singles trophies named after?

Australian Open 2023: Whom are the Australian Open Men's and Women's singles trophies named after?

Australian Open 2023: Authorities ban Russian and Belarusian flags from tournament

Australian Open 2023: Authorities ban Russian and Belarusian flags from tournament

Camila Giorgi will next take on Solvakr player Anna Karolína Schmiedlova. 

Also Read

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News