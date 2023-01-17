Australian Open 2023 | Camila Giorgi denies using false COVID-19 certificate to travel

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Camila Giorgi | File Photo

After an Italian newspaper published a long list of people involving tennis player Camila Giorgi, alleging the use of fake certificates and vaccines, Camila denied any involvement and the allegation that she used a false COVID-19 certificate to travel.

On Tuesday after her 6-0 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong. "I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me. So with that, I'm very calm. Of course, if not, I couldn't come here and play this tennis, I think." she said.

Giorgi said she was vaccinated by the Italian doctor, and by medical officials in countries elsewhere. "Once. The other vaccination, I did it in different kinds of places, so it's what I'm trying to explain," she said.

Her father, Sergio Giorgi, was sat at the back of the interview room on Tuesday at Melbourne Park and when the media conference ended, he said: "Unbelievable, no questions about tennis." Ahead of the tournament, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said he was not fully aware of the fake certificate claims.

"I think there's still a lot to be uncovered on that and I think that's going to be ultimately up to their family and the relevant authorities including the tour. I don't really know any further detail." " he said.

Camila Giorgi will next take on Solvakr player Anna Karolína Schmiedlova.

