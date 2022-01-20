Australian Open 2022: Medvedev foils Kyrgios, crowd

Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
He had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 115-ranked Kyrgios, who worked up the fans in Rod Laver Arena like a crowd at a soccer match. 

Melbourne Published on: January 20, 2022 18:01 IST
Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia shake hands after their match during day four of the 2022 Australian Open

Highlights

  • Medvedev beat Kyrgios 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
  • With this win he advance to third round of Australian Open 2022.
  • Medvedev won the U.S. Open last year.

Daniil Medvedev has overcome Nick Kyrgios and all his tricks and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Second-seeded Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and was runner-up in Australia, is the highest-ranked player in the tournament after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

He had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 115-ranked Kyrgios, who worked up the fans in Rod Laver Arena like a crowd at a soccer match. 

