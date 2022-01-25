Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar
Australian Open 2022: Barty beats Pegula in straight sets to reach semis; Keys defeat Krejcikova

The top-ranked Australian moved into the semifinals in front of her home crowd with a 6-2, 6-0 win over USA's World No. 21

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: January 25, 2022 16:18 IST
Ashleigh Barty plays a backhand in her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Jessica Pegula du
Image Source : MARK METCALFE/GETTY IMAGES

Ashleigh Barty plays a backhand in her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Jessica Pegula during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Highlights

  • She will next face 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys for a place in the final
  • Keys beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening match of the day
  • It's Barty's second trip to the semifinals at the event as she lost to eventual champ Kenin in 2020

Top-ranked Ash Barty moved into the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 21 Jessica Pegula. The 2021 Wimbledon champion is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since 1978.

She will next face 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys for a place in the final. It's Barty's second trip to the semifinals at Melbourne Park — she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in 2020.

She says “I’ve grown as a person. I’ve grown as a player. I feel like I’m a more complete player.”

Keys is back in the last four for the second time after losing to Serena Williams in the semifinals in 2015.

Barty saved the only break point she faced against Pegula and converted five of the nine chances she had to break serve.

Keys beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena on Day 9.

(Reported by AP)

