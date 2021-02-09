Tuesday, February 09, 2021
     
Australian Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas routs Gilles Simon to reach 2nd round

Tsitsipas has a lot of support within Melbourne's large Greek community and felt at home in an extended on-court interview.

Melbourne Published on: February 09, 2021 18:02 IST
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, smiles after defeating
Image Source : AP

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, smiles after defeating France's Gilles Simon after their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas capped the Day 2 program on Rod Laver Arena by routing French veteran Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Tsitsipas has a lot of support within Melbourne's large Greek community and felt at home in an extended on-court interview.

Tsitsipas says “I honestly wasn’t expecting it to come so easily. It was a great match from my side,”

There will be fans with divided loyalties in his next match against Australian wild-card entry Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

Kokkinakis has Greek heritage and also has a big following despite his ranking dropping to 267 following struggles with illness and injuries.

He hit 19 aces in a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Kwon Soon-woo.

