Australia Open 2023: Novak Djokovic welcome to play says Craig Tiley; Russians can compete

Follow us on Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic in action

Highlights Djokovic wasn't allowed to defend his Australian Open title last January

Djokovic can apply to new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles

Australian Open had no plans to follow the lead of Wimbledon, which banned Russians and Belarusians

Novak Djokovic is welcome to play the 2023 edition of the Australia Open but only if the government allows him says tournament director Craig Tiley. Moreover, the Russian and Belarusian players can participate in the first Grand Slam of the year.

What happened during the 2022 Australia Open?

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was deported because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. He wasn't allowed to defend his Australian Open title last January after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament eventually won by Rafael Nadal.

Also Read: UAE based cricketer gets 14 year-ban for attempted match-fixing

Exemption rejected by the Australian Border Force

Djokovic originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open but, after traveling to Melbourne believing he had all his paperwork in order, the exemption was rejected by the Australian Border Force.

Being deported made Djokovic subject to a possible three-year exclusion period that prevents the granting of a further temporary visa, although the Australian Border Force in January said any exclusion period “will be considered as part of any new visa application and can be waived in certain circumstances.” The ABF said each case is assessed on its merits.

What did Craig Tiley say?

“It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday at a launch for the 2023 event, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.

“And then, depending on the outcome,” Tiley added, “we would welcome him to the Australian Open.”

What now?

Australia has changed its border rules and, since July 6, incoming travelers no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

A recent winner of tournaments in Israel and Kazakhstan, Djokovic can apply to new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to reconsider his visa status.

Tiley, who is also the Tennis Australia chief executive, said he met with Djokovic in London last month during the Laver Cup and believes the Serbian star holds no bitterness about the saga.

But Tiley stressed that the pair spoke only generally about Djokovic's visa situation.

“He said that he would obviously love to come back to Australia but he knows it's going to be an ultimate decision for the Federal Government and he accepts that,” Tiley said.

"If you notice, he is playing a lot of tennis at the end of the year in anticipation and hopes there is a successful outcome with his application. But that is up to him.”

Australia Open and Russian players:

Tiley said the Australian Open had no plans to follow the lead of Wimbledon, which banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

But there will be no reference to the nationality of those players, including 2022 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev of Russia and two-time women's singles champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, as per tour rules.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News