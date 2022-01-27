Australia Open 2022: Danielle Collins beat Iga Swiatek straight sets to reach final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Danielle Collins of United States shakes hands with Iga Swiatek of Poland after winning the Women's Singles Semifinals match during day 11 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

USA's tennis star Danielle Collins thrashed Poland's Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2022 to reach the final on Thursday. The match lasted for 78 minutes where Collins dominated her Polish opponent.

This was also Swiatek's first semi-final, where she made her place after defeating Kaia Kanepi to win the second-longest women's singles match of the fortnight so far, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

The 3 hour, 1-minute victory is the longest match of Swiatek's young career at a Grand Slam to date, bettering a 2 hour, 42-minute 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 defeat to another Estonian, Anett Kontaveit, in the third round in Australia two years ago.

With this win in the semi-final, Collins has entered her maiden Grand Slam finals. She will now be going against Ashleigh Barty.

This was Barty first semi-final at the Australian Open since 2015 and Barty didn't give any chance to the American tennis player to have control over the game.

