ATP Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic ends year on high, equals Roger Federer's tally with 6th career title

21-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic added another feather to his impressive cap on Sunday after clinching his 6th career ATP tour finals title. The 7-5, 6-3 win over Norwegian Casper Ruud now sees Djokovic go level with Roger Federer for most wins, having secured his sixth title in Turin. Djokovic had an unforgettable year on the tour where he missed two Grand Slams due to vaccination issues.

More to Follow…

