Watch: 2019 French Open champion Ashleigh Barty plays cricket on tennis court; bowls with tennis racquet

Image Source : TWITTER/ASHBARTY Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, who has been a former cricketer, took to Twitter to share a video of her bowling with a tennis racquet.

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty took to Twitter to share a video of her playing cricket on the court. Barty, who has been a former professional cricketer and represented Brisbane Heat in the inaugural edition of the women's Big Bash League, 'bowled' with a tennis racquet to the 'batsman'.

Barty wrote, "Good toss to lose," as he shared the video.

Barty is preparing for the 2021 Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on February 8.

Good toss to lose 🌧 pic.twitter.com/HTyE2Z4iMv — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) February 6, 2021

Barty will make a return to professional tennis after a year, having last played in February 2020.

She had said that the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow her to properly prepare, adding that the restrictions on travel within Australia meant she was unable to work with her coach, Craig Tyzzer, for six months.

If Barty wins the Australian Open title, she will become the first women's champion at its home Grand Slam tournament since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Barty is likely to face Anett Kontaveit, a 2020 quarterfinalist at Melbourne Park, in the fourth round.