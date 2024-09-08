Aryna Sabalenka wins maiden US Open title after beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aryna Sabalenka won her maiden US Open crown and her third Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows

Aryna Sabalenka finally ended the US Open hoodoo with a hard-fought win against America's Jessica Pegula in the final in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 to get her hands on the silverware. Sabalenka, who lost in the finals last year to Coco Gauff and in the semis two years previously, won her third Grand Slam and a maiden US Open title at the Flushing Meadows as she got emotional having finally broken the rut.

"Oh my god. I’m speechless right now," Sabalenka said after the win. "So many times, I thought I was so close to winning this. It was a dream of mine. Finally, I got this beautiful trophy... it means a lot. It was a difficult couple of weeks," she added.

"I remember all those tough losses in the past year... it’s gonna sound easy but never give up on your dream. Keep dreaming and keep working hard. If you’re really working hard and you sacrifice everything for your dream, you’re going to get it one day. I’m super proud of myself. I never say that," Sabalenka, who won the last two Australian Open titles, further said.

Sabalenka took home a cheque of $3.6 million, a 20 per cent upgrade from last year for the US Open women's singles winner while Pegula, who beat Iga Swiatek on her way to the final, pocketed $1.8million.

Pegula matched Sabalenka toe-to-toe as it was difficult to pick a winner early on. Pegula was all timing and class while Sabalenka was rapid in her strokes. However, the 26-year-old brought out her familiar ferocious serve and brutal groundstrokes to keep Pegula at bay and proved to be too good for her on the day. Sabalenka dedicated her US Open title to her family saying that since the time her father died, her only goal has been to put her family name ahead in tennis and the title in America was the step in the right direction.

“After I lost my father, it has always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis,” said Sabalenka to the reporters after the win.

“Every time I see my name on that trophy, I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my family that they never gave up on my dream and that they were doing everything they could to keep me going. I had this opportunity in life so it really means a lot. It has always been my dream," she added.