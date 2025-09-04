Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: Head to Head record ahead of US Open 2025 semifinal clash It will be Sabalenka vs Pegula in the semifinal of the US Open 2025 later tonight at 1:30 AM IST. Sabalenka is the top-seeded player in the competition, while Jessica Pegula is seeded fourth. Sabalenka got a walkover, but Pegula thumped Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 coming into this game.

New York:

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula are set to face each other in the semi-final of women's singles in the US Open 2025. Sabalenka is a top-seeded player in women's singles this year, while Pegula is seeded fourth. Sabalenka, 27, got a walkover in the quarterfinal as her opponent, 2023 Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová, pulled out of the clash due to an injured knee.

However, Pegula earned her place in the last four with a terrific display against Barbora Krejcikova, beating her 6-3, 6-3. She also got the better of Ann Li, Victoria Azarenka, Anna Blinkova and Mayar Sherif in the earlier rounds. As for Sabalenka, she was always expected to come this far, given the fact that she is one of the favourites to lift the title as well.

Sabalenka vs Pegula Head-to-Head record

As far as the head-to-head record between Aryan Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula is concerned, they have faced each other nine times so far. Sabalenka has won the battle hands down with seven wins, while Pegula has emerged victorious only on two occasions. The two players last locked horns in the final of the Miami Open and Sabalenka won the battle in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. In fact, the 27-year-old has won the last three matches against Pegula.

Sabalenka and Pegula faced in the US Open final last year and the former emerged victorious 7-5, 7-5 in straight sets to take home the trophy. Pegula's only two wins against Sabalenka came on hard court in the WTA Finals round 1 in 2023 and the round of 16 in the Cincinnati Open in 2020.

