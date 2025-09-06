Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova H2H record ahead of US Open 2025 final Aryna Sabalenka will put her US Open title on the line as she faces Amanda Anisimova in the final in 2025 in New York. The two have suffered heartbreaks this year and would want to overturn their fortunes. Here is H2H record between Sabalenka and Anisimova ahead of the final.

New Delhi:

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face familiar foe Amanda Anisimova in the final of the US Open 2025 on Saturday, September 6. Sabalenka defeated American favourite Jessica Pegula in her semifinal, while Anisimova halted the run of Naomi Osaka in the last four.

Both Sabalenka and Anisimova have suffered heartbreaks this year. The World No.1 Belarusian has made it to the finals of three Grand Slams this year, including the New York one, but has not won any of the previous two. She came runner-up to Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff in the Australian Open and French Open, respectively.

Meanwhile, Anisimova has suffered a humiliating double bagel at the other final, where Sabalenka could not reach: Wimbledon, where she was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Iga Swiatek for her maiden grass court title.

Ahead of the final, here are the head-to-head records between Sabalenka and Anisimova

Anisimova holds upper hand over World No.1 Sabalenka

Anisimova has an upper hand over the Belarusian World No.1 with a comprehensive 6-3 lead in head-to-head encounters. The two met each other first in the 2019 Australian Open when the American won 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 32.

The two have met five times at Majors, with Anisimova 3-2 up in this list; however, they have never met each other in a final.

Talking about the recent meetings, the two share honours 1-1 in their two Major clashes this year. The World No.1 defeated the American 7-5, 6-3 in the French Open round of 16, before Anisimova got the better of Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Sabalenka vs Anisimova head-to-head encounters:

Matches Played: 9

Matches won by Sabalenka: 3

Matches won by Anisimova: 6

First meeting: Australian Open 2019 round of 32, Anisimova won 6-3, 6-2

Last meeting: Wimbledon 2025 semifinals, Anisimova won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

With the match-up in favour of Anisimova, she would fancy herself to beat the World No.1; however, Sabalenka is too hard to contain when she is up at her best. The US Open 2025 final awaits a gripping clash.