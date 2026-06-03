Aryna Sabalenka suffers shock exit in French Open, Diana Shnaider stuns World No. 1 with third-set bagel

Paris:

Roland Garros witnessed another major shock in 2026 as world number one Aryna Sabalenka exited the French Open after a dramatic collapse against Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals. Earlier, the men’s side of the competition saw Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic being eliminated and this time, Sabalenka also failed to live up to her reputation.

Last year’s finalist in Paris and the highest-ranked player remaining in the field, Sabalenka, appeared firmly in control when she led 6-3, 4-1 in the second set. From that point, the match swung sharply in momentum, with Shnaider producing a sustained surge that overturned the contest in remarkable fashion.

The Russian 25th seed, making her debut at this stage of a Grand Slam, closed out a stunning turnaround by winning 3-6 7-5 6-0. The result was built on a decisive run in which she claimed 12 of the final 13 games, sealing one of the standout upsets of the tournament.

Speechless Shnaider, looking forward to semis vs Chwalinska

Meanwhile, Sabalenka’s defeat leaves the draw without any previous Grand Slam singles champion, which underlines the unpredictable nature of this year’s competition at Roland Garros. Speaking after the match on Court Philippe Chatrier, Shnaider reflected on the conditions and her mindset during the comeback, stating that the conditions were tough and the win made her speechless.

"Well, honestly I am speechless. Super happy. Obviously, today tough conditions with the wind. Obviously, the first time playing in an arena - super nervous. So definitely a lot of nerves. The first set was trying to adjust to her game, trying to figure out how to play. I feel like I was trying to focus point by point. Not thinking about the score. She is the world number one, so I just trying to do my best. I just had to fight for every point,” Shnaider said from the courtside.

"Definitely a super special win. I feel like in the third set I finally found my rhythm and how to play and where to be a bit more. The third set was the one I should be aiming for from the beginning. Super happy to finish on a good note. Super special tournament for me here,” she added.

Shnaider will now meet qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the semi-finals after the Polish player defeated Anna Kalinskaya earlier in the day. One of the two will advance to the final, ensuring another unexpected name in the championship match.

"Today, we are going to take care of the body and recover and get ready for tomorrow. It is going to be a lefty battle, so I am looking forward to it,” Shnaider said.

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