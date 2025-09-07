Aryna Sabalenka scripts history, defends US Open title with dominant win against Amanda Anisimova World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka defended her US Open 2025 title after putting in an exceptional performance against Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final of the competition. She registered a win in straight sets.

New York:

Aryna Sabalenka, after displaying some of the most dominant tennis in the 2025 US Open, managed to defend her women’s singles title after she defeated the USA’s Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash of the tournament. The two stars took on each other in the US Open 2025 final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7.

Sabalenka took just an hour and 34 minutes to breeze past Anisimova, defeating her in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (3). The title win is the Belarusian’s fourth Grand Slam title win, with her two Australian Opens and now her second US Open win.

She also became the first US Open women’s singles champion to defend her crown since Serena Williams’ last triumph. It is worth noting that just like Sabalenka, Anisimova put in some exceptional performances as well to reach the final.

Defeating Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka to make her way into the final, Anisimova failed to make her way past top seed Sabalenka.

Sabalenka reflects on her title win

Speaking after the game, Aryna Sabalenka took centre stage and talked about how good it feels to win another Grand Slam. She revealed that she was proud of herself for the fight that she has put in throughout the season.

“I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a grand slam title this season. So when I fell, it was like truly emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud right now of myself,” Sabalenka said after the game.

