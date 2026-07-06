Aryna Sabalenka says she wants to 'get completely drunk' after shock Wimbledon 2026 exit

New Delhi:

Aryna Sabalenka's quest for her maiden Wimbledon title ended in a defeat to Japan's Naomi Osaka in the round of 16 on Sunday, July 5. The World No.1 went down in straight sets 2-6, 6-7 (2) to fellow four-time Grand Slam winner at the Centre Court, failing to impose the same magic that she had unleashed against the Japanese in all three previous meetings this year.

Sabalenka was left frustrated at the end of the match, admitting that she wanted to "get completely drunk" and "forget about tennis". The four-time Grand Slam winner is still searching for her first SW19 title, having been a semifinalist on three occasions. She recently won the US Open in 2025, but lost in the French Open quarterfinal and the Australian Open final.

Soon after the game, she was asked about her World No.1 status and what she needs to do to feel like she is the top-ranked player. "Ah, this question, guys. Let’s just look at the rankings. By now I am world No.1. Level-wise today I wasn’t world No. 1. Yesterday I was world No. 1. I feel like I just, I don’t even want to think about ranking at this point. I just want to go get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape," Sabalenka said after the match.

Osaka's historical feat

Meanwhile, Osaka has reached her first quarterfinals at the All England Club. This was her sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal and her first not to be on the hard courts. Osaka also achieved her first win over a No.1 player since beating Ash Barty in Beijing in 2019. That came before she took a mental health break in 2021 and a maternity leave in 2023.

The World No.14, Osaka, reflected on the tactics she used to get past the Sabalenka challenge despite losing to her in the previous three matches in the year. "On the clay courts I felt like she was pushing me back a lot. I just tried to do it to her first," Osaka said.

"Obviously we're big ball strikers. It's not like I'm going to start running around the court trying to draw an error from her. I can only focus on my strengths. I just tried to serve really well, because it's grass. I also tried to get the upper hand in the rallies first."

She will now be up against Karolína Muchová of Czechia in the quarterfinal as she bids for a semifinal entry at the SW19. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will later look back at this result and think about what she needs to do to get closer to her maiden Wimbledon title.

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