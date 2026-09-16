Aryna Sabalenka handed hefty fine by USTA after racket abuse during US Open final

New Delhi:

Aryna Sabalenka has been handed a $7,500 (Rs. 19 lakhs) fine by the United States Tennis Association following her conduct during the US Open final. The disciplinary action followed a code violation involving an incident in the first set, when Sabalenka hit a ball into the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after a break.

The Belarusian’s frustration surfaced again later in the contest. She struck another ball angrily towards the rear of the court, with the shot narrowly missing a cameraman. Following the loss, Sabalenka repeatedly smashed her racket while seated at her bench before the trophy presentation, which was also taken into account.

Rybakina wins US Open

Sabalenka, the world No. 1 and two-time defending champion, was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 by Elena Rybakina on Saturday, September 12. The Kazakh established the early advantage by taking the opening set. Sabalenka responded in the second, increasing the pressure and forcing the match into a deciding set after securing it 7-5.

The momentum shifted again in the final set. Rybakina broke early and used extended rallies to put Sabalenka under pressure. A series of errors from the top seed helped the Kazakh player finish the match and secure her first US Open championship.

Meanwhile, the loss ended Sabalenka’s hopes of joining the select group of three women in the Open Era to win the New York title three years in a row. Now, despite the final setback, she had reached the championship match without losing a set and arrived with a 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows.

The result also prolonged Sabalenka’s wait for another title. Her most recent trophies came at Indian Wells and Miami in March 2026, when she completed the Sunshine Double. Sabalenka will therefore end 2026 without a Grand Slam crown. She also reached the Australian Open final earlier this season, only to lose to Rybakina.

The New York defeat marked Rybakina’s second Grand Slam final victory over Sabalenka in 2026 and added a first US Open title to her record. After the contest, Sabalenka expressed that she was disappointed but promised to come back stronger.

“Not the ending I dreamed of... Today hurts, but tomorrow we start again," Sabalenka wrote on X.

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