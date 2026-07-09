Arnav Paparkar's dream run in Wimbledon boys' singles ends with quarterfinal defeat; know all about him

New Delhi:

Arnav Paparkar's historic run in the Wimbledon boys' singles ended with a heartbreaking defeat to Jordan Lee at Court 18. Paparkar was the first Indian to have made it to the quarterfinals at the boys' singles in the SW19 in the last 36 years, marking a memorable run.

This saw him get praise from former India tennis icon Vijay Amritraj too. Paparkar lost the quarterfinal 2-6, 5-7 in one hour and 14 minutes. While he could not do much in the first set, he was leading in the second set 3-1 before his American opponent staged a comeback to level things 3-3 before leading 4-3 and not allowing the Indian to mount a comeback as he wrapped things up in the 12th game 7-5.

Paparkar reflects on his quarterfinal appearance

The youngster defeated Japan's Ryo Tabata in the third round 6-2, 6-2 to enter the historic quarterfinals. Paparkar reflected on being a quarterfinalist at the All England Club. "I am really happy with this win against Ryo Tabata," Paparkar said on JioStar. "I had lost to him twice before, so finally getting the win feels great. This is also my first Grand Slam quarter-final, and to achieve that at Wimbledon makes it even more special. I am really excited for the rounds ahead."

On overcoming an opponent battling injury, he said, "This was the toughest match I have played so far in this tournament. The scoreline doesn't show it, but he was carrying an injury, and it is really difficult to play against an injured opponent because a lot of things keep playing on your mind. You start thinking that he is struggling, and that can make you lose focus. You feel a bit relaxed, but then your intensity drops, and suddenly you lose the momentum. In tennis, that can change everything."

Vijay Amritraj praises Arnav Paparkar

Meanwhile, former India tennis star Vijay Amritraj heaped praise on Paparkar and his style of play. "Arnav Paparkar is not only in great form but also has a lot of variety. He can attack the net, stay back on the baseline, and keep rallies going with consistent groundstrokes. His movement is sharp, and he reads the game well. He also has good shot selection, knowing when to step in and finish points at the net. On top of that, he is tall and has a strong serve, which gives him easy points and helps him stay out of trouble. He is a complete player with a bright future," he said.

Who is Arnav Paparkar? Know about him

Paparkar is a young tennis star who made history by advancing to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Paparkar is from Pune, Maharashtra, and he began playing tennis at the age of six. Before his Wimbledon run, he won junior ITF titles in Bahrain (J60 Manama) and Malaysia (J200 Kuala Lumpur) and reached the third round of the 2026 French Open juniors. According to the ITF, he is a right-handed player whose preferred surface is hard courts, and he achieved a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 14 in June 2026.

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