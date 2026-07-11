'Amazing to see him': Jannik Sinner hails 'inspirational' Novak Djokovic after dominant win in Wimbledon 2026

New Delhi:

World number one Jannik Sinner put forth a brilliant performance against Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2026. The two stars met at Centre Court on July 10th, and while many anticipated a close battle between the two, Sinner managed to register a comfortable win.

Sinner defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to make his way to yet another Wimbledon final. It is worth noting that Djokovic had registered a thrilling five-set victory against Sinner in the semi-final of the Australian Open 2026. However, the Italian star got the best of the veteran this time around.

After the game, Sinner took centre stage and hailed Novak Djokovic. The world number one talked about Djokovic’s longevity and how he is an inspiration to everyone on tour.

"Even when I had this small winning streak from last year, you always feel pressure before playing against Novak. This is why I practise. I like challenges. Playing against Novak in Grand Slams, they are very different than playing in Masters events. It's so amazing to see him still producing this kind of level. The match he has played with Felix, ishing. The level was so high. It's a true inspiration for all of us and also the younger generation, how much a good mindset can do to your body and mind as well,” Sinner said after the game.

Sinner to take on Zverev next

Having made his way into the final of the event, Sinner’s next opponent is Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Coming on the back of a title victory in the French Open 2026, Zverev will be in high spirits, and he could put up quite the fight against Sinner.

Overall, Sinner and Zverev have taken on each other across 14 matches. In the 14 matches, Sinner has registered 10 victories, whereas Zverev has won four times. Holding quite the lead, Sinner will be the favourite going into the final. However, the German will not be going down easily and woud look for way to break the Italian and register what would be a shock victory against the world number one.

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