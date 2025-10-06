Amanda Anisimova breaks final curse in China Open after falling short in Wimbledon, US Open deciders American World No 4, Amanda Anisimova, broke her final curse in the China Open, winning her second WTA 1000, having fallen short in two consecutive Grand Slam finals in the Wimbledon as well as US Open. Anisimova got past Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova continued her tremendous run in 2025, winning her second WTA 1000 title as she clinched the China Open in Beijing, beating Czechia's Linda Noskova, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. After starting well, winning the first set, familiar fears haunted Anisimova, losing the second set but the 24-year-old American kept her composure to win four games on the trot to win the third and the final set rather decisively, breaking her finals jinx.

It has been a successful year for Anisimova, which began with her first WTA title in Qatar Open and qualifying for the final in both Wimledon and US Open back-to-back, catapuled her to a career-best ranking of No 4. However, the final losses were stinging, especially the one on the Centre Court where Iga Swiatek handed her one of the worst hammerings in the sport 6-0, 6-0. US Open decider was better for Anisimova, where she put up a decent fight against the World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, but the latter was eventually too good, winning the contest 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Anisimova, who took a break due to burnout in 2023, admitted that the Wimbledon final loss was hard to take and it took a lot out of her to be able to come back from that, but she was proud of what she has been able to achieve in 2025 as he held the second winner's trophy of the year.

“It has been an incredible few weeks,” the world No 4 said after the match. “To get the win today was really special. I am excited for a lot more and hopefully we can keep going. It was a super tough match, I really had to dig deep," Anisimova added.

China Open was the first tournament for Anisimova since the US Open final loss to Sabalenka and the 24-year-old, who had a wisdom tooth extraction on the day she was flying out to Beijing, wasn't sure whether she was match-ready for the tournament having taken some time off. However, the American star was top-notch through her run to the final, including beating the defending champion Coco Gauff in the semi-final a day before.

The final began with Anisimova stamping her authority in the first set, something which she lacked in both the Grand Slam finals. She converted all three break points and won the first set in just 23 minutes. The 20-year-old Noskova came back strongly to level the match and take it to the final deciding third set, where Anisimova again found her groove to cut across all the responses from the Czech athlete and finished it off, without much competition.