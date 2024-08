Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alexei Popyrin.

Australia's Alexei Popyrin sent shockwaves through the tennis world as he defeated World No. two Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open and knocked him out of the tournament. Popyrin pipped Djokovic in a four-set-long thriller 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the round of 16.

