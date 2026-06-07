Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli: Where to watch the French Open 2026 final live on TV and online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the final of the French Open 2026. Italy’s Flavio Cobolli will be taking on Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the summit clash of the tournament as the two stars lock horns for the prestigious title. It is worth noting that this could be Zverev’s biggest chance to get his hands on a major title.

Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament due to injury, and the likes of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic were eliminated in the early stages of the tournament, and with Zverev’s brilliant form, the German will hope to put in a good showing in the final as well.

He was brilliant against Mensik in the semi-final as well, as he registered a 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory to make his way into the final. As for Cobolli, he reached the final as a result of the walkover in the semi-final. He, however, has worked hard to reach the summit clash as well, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-final and Savjda in the round of 16. However, taking on Zverev will prove to be no easy take and it could be interesting to see how he fares against the German as the two stars lock horns for the title.

Also Read: Youngest since Monica Seles: Mirra Andreeva clinches French Open at just 19, beats Maja Chwalinska

French Open 2026 men’s final Broadcast Details

When is the French Open 2026 men’s final?

The French Open 2026 men’s final will be played on Sunday, June 7.

At what time does the French Open 2026 men’s final begin?

The French Open 2026 men’s final match will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

Where is the French Open 2026 men’s final being held?

The French Open 2026 men’s final will be played in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2026 men’s final on TV in India?

The French Open 2026 men’s final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the French Open 2026 men’s final online in India?

Indian fans can watch the French Open 2026 men’s final live on the SonyLIV app and website.

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