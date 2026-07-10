Alexander Zverev ends Arthur Fery's dream run to reach maiden Wimbledon final

London:

Alexander Zverev ended Arthur Ferry’s remarkable campaign at Wimbledon 2026 and progressed to the final, which will be played on Sunday, July 10. He sealed it with a straight-sets victory, which denied the British wildcard a place in the championship match.

Notably, the second seed produced a commanding display on Centre Court to beat Fery 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the final, where he will meet either defending champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

“This Grand Slam has always been the one that I have struggled with most and all of a sudden I am in the final, so I am incredibly happy. I have to give credit to Arthur. Unbelievable player - he's going to be a senior citizen on our tour because I think he is going to play for 15-plus years. This is just the beginning of his career,” Zverev said after the game.

Fery’s defiant show comes to an end

The defeat brought an end to an unexpected run for Fery, who captivated home supporters over the past fortnight. Arriving at Wimbledon ranked 114th in the world and without a Grand Slam appearance beyond the second round, the 23-year-old exceeded expectations by reaching the last four. His performances will see him become the new British men's number one and climb to world number 36 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

The opening set offered Fery hope as he recovered after falling a break behind and matched Zverev through much of the contest. The Briton also became involved in a discussion with the chair umpire over the let-call technology before forcing the set back on serve with an eye-catching angled drop shot that lifted the Centre Court crowd.

The momentum shifted decisively in the tie-break. Zverev swept through all seven points to claim the opener and carried that authority into the remainder of the match. His power from the baseline increasingly dictated play, allowing him to string together five consecutive games on the way to taking the second set.

Fery, who had recovered from a set down in each of his first three Wimbledon matches, could not produce another comeback. He resisted briefly by saving three break points late in the third set, but Zverev closed out the contest to secure the biggest Wimbledon result of his career.

The German, who captured his first Grand Slam singles title at last month's French Open, is also set to move up to world number two on Monday, replacing the injured Carlos Alcaraz.

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