Zverev clinches Germany's win over USA at ATP Cup

Image Source : ALEXANDER ZVEREV Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a forehand in his group C match against USA's Taylor Fritz during the day four 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on January 04, 2022 in Sydney.

Alexander Zverev brought Germany's ATP Cup campaign back on the track as the Olympic gold medallist defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to seal his team's win over the USA.

Jan-Lennard Struff withstood 34 aces in a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5 win over John Isner to give Germany the lead and Zverev sealed it, on his fifth match point, with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the second of the singles matches.

Isner and Fritz combined for a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the doubles. Both teams are now 1-1 in Group C. The USA opened with a 3-0 win over Canada and Germany was coming off a 2-1 loss to Britain.

“Great effort by Jan to beat John in these conditions... we needed that win, we needed to get on the board,” No. 3-ranked Zverev said. “It's the second match of the season. I'm still getting into it. I'm still trying to adjust, but I'm happy with how things are.”

Italy rebounded from their opening upset loss to Australia to beat France in Group B.

Runners-up last year to Russia, Italy took the lead when Jannik Sinner beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 (3) and secured their victory over France when Matteo Berrettini beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Sinner and Berrettini completed the sweep with a three-set win in the doubles. For Berrettini, it was a confidence-boosting win following a loss to Alex de Minaur of Australia. Humbert was coming off an upset over US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

“I had to play my best tennis in the important moments to win the match and I'm really happy with my performance,” Berrettini said in an on-court TV interview.

Canada were playing Britain later on Tuesday in Group C and Russia were playing Australia in Group B. The four group winners in the 16-team tournament advance to the semifinals on Friday and Saturday, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

(Reported by AP)