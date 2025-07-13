Alcaraz vs Sinner: How much prize money will Wimbledon 2025 winner take home? With Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz all set to take on each other in the Wimbledon 2025 final on July 13, let us have a look at the prize money details that the winner and the runner up will take home after the final.

London:

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are all set to lock horns once again in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2025. The two stars will take on each other at Centre Court on July 13, and while Alcaraz will be looking to defend his Wimbledon title, Sinner will be playing his very first final in the competition.

Notably, the two players recently faced off in the 2025 French Open final in a game for the ages. One of the longest tennis matches ever, the gruelling bout between them ended with Alcaraz taking home the title as Sinner had to settle for second place.

However, apart from the rating points, the eventual Wimbledon winner will go on to win a huge sum of money as well. It is worth noting that the Wimbledon winner will win a cash prize of Rs 34,82,21,100, whereas the runner-up will receive prize money of Rs 17,64,32,024.

Sinner faces a big challenge in Alcaraz

Speaking of the upcoming clash between Sinner and Alcaraz, there is no doubt that the game could be a gruelling clash. Notably, both Sinner and Alcaraz were part of one of the most iconic Roland Garros finals a few weeks ago. Where Alcaraz holds the lead in their head-to-head by 8-4, there is no denying the skill that the two superstars possess.

Alcaraz has won his last four bouts against Sinner, and with the tips heavily in his favour, many would expect the Spaniard to go all the way once more. However, top seed Sinner is not one to back down. The Italian put in an excellent performance in the Roland Garros final as well but lost after a well-fought battle. However, with Alcaraz being in unstoppable form, it could prove to be quite the task for Sinner to defeat the defending champion in the final.