2019 champion Bianca Andreescu moves into fourth round, now 10-0 at US Open

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after defeating Greet Minnen, of Belgium, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4

Bianca Andreescu is now 10-0 for her U.S. Open career and back in the fourth round of the tournament she won in 2019.

The sixth-seeded Canadian had little trouble advancing with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over 104th-ranked Greet Minnen of Belgium. Minnen got into the field as a "lucky loser" — someone who lost in qualifying but moved into the main draw when another player withdrew.

Minnen has never beaten a top-10 player and never had much of a chance in this one. It took barely more than an hour as Andreescu delivered 21 winners and made just 11 unforced errors, while saving all four break points she faced.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the final in New York two years ago in her U.S. Open debut at age 19. Andreescu then missed last year's trip to Flushing Meadows with one of a series of injuries that have interrupted her still-young career.

Next for her will be a match against either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or 17th-seeded Maria