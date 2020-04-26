Won't be easy for Andy Murray to win a Grand Slam again, feels Greg Rusedski

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Andy Murray

It won't be easy for former world no.1 Andy Murray to add to his three Grand Slam titles, feels former British number one Greg Rusedski.

Murray is making the most of the extended lockdown of tennis to return from his injury.

"The good news for him is that he's had more of a rest at this point," Rusedski told Sky Sports on Sunday. "Hopefully his body comes back, but to challenge week in week out with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas is going to be hard."

"Can he win matches. Can he possibly win a Tour event, yes he can do so. But to win Slams, that's three out of five sets, seven matches, that's a little bit difficult. It's possible he can get to a quarter-final, fourth round, but to go all the way with the surgeries he's had, that's a big ask. But I hope he proves me wrong, like he's done on several occasions."

The 32-year-old Murray has not played a competitive match this year due to bone bruising near the site of his surgery. He recently said that he wished he had enjoyed his great matches against the likes of Novak Djokovic more now that he is looking to salvage his career after the hip surgery in early 2019.

"After the issues I've had the last few years, I sometimes do wish I had enjoyed those moments more," Murray had said in an Instagram chat with Djokovic.

"When you see the end coming, you think... I should have enjoyed the wins or even the losses that were great matches."

Murray had said before the 2019 Australian Open that he could be retiring after the tournament after his struggles with injury. The tournament even prepared a video montage that was played for him after he lost his opening match in the tournament which featured Djokovic but he said during the post-match court side interview that he is considering another hip surgery. He eventually reversed his decision to retire.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage