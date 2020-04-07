WATCH: Roger Federer shares video of solo drill, asks Virat Kohli and others about 'Training From Home'

Image Source : TWITTER- @ROGERFEDERER Roger Federer

Swiss tennis legend and a winner of 20 grand slams, Roger Federer on Tuesday shared a video of his solo drill, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Federer has been active on social media, posting videos of his practice session to keep fans engaged as the world battles against the pandemic. After sharing the video, Federer asked various other notable sportspersons including Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the two of the remaining Big Three-s about their training at home schedule.

In his tweet, Federer wrote, "Here's a helpful solo drill. Let's see what you got! Reply back with a video and I'll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely #tennisathome". In a separate tweet, he asked other athletes about their workout routine at home.

Earlier last month, Federer and his wife Mirka donated one million Swiss Francs to help fight against coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, he has been busy sharpening his tennis skills at home. A few days back he had shared a video wherein he was seen practicing tennis on ice.

Owing to the rapid spread of the novel virus, organisers had postponed French Open 2020 until late September and the 134th edition of the Wimbledon Championships has been cancelled. It was slated to begin on June 29. USTA is however hopeful of hosting US Open as per the schedule.