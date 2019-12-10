Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. US Open winner Bianca Andreescu named Canada’s athlete of the year

US Open winner Bianca Andreescu named Canada’s athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy on Monday after becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

AP AP
Toronto Published on: December 10, 2019 9:54 IST
Bianca Andreescu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

US Open winner Bianca Andreescu named Canada’s athlete of the year

U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu is Canada’s athlete of the year, the first tennis player so honored.

She won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy on Monday after becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, defeating Serena Williams in the Open final.

The 19-year-old soared to a No. 5 ranking after starting the year at No. 152. She also won at Indian Wells, California, and earned more than $6.5 million for the season.

"I can't wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level," she said.

She beat out golfer Brooke Henderson, sprinter Andre De Grasse, Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

The winner of the Toronto Star award is selected annually by a panel of Canadian sports journalists. The trophy has been awarded annually since 1936 with a three-year gap during World War II.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News