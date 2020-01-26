Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty cruises into Australian Open quarters, beats Alison Riske in straight sets

Image Source : AP Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Alison Riske of the U.S. during their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne

Top-ranked Ash Barty is through to the Australian Open quarterfinals as she attempts to become the first Australian woman to win her national championship since Chris O'Neill in 1978.

Barty beat American Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena, breaking Riske's serve in the final game when Riske double-faulted on match point.

French Open champion Barty will play her quarterfinal match on Tuesday against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Kvitova beat Barty in the quarterfinals last year at Melbourne Park.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the first player to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. She rallied from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 over Maria Sakkari. She'll next play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Alison Riske, who play a fourth-round night match at Rod Laver Arena.

Kvitova lost last year's final at Melbourne Park to Naomi Osaka.

As part of Australia Day honors, the government awarded 23-year-old Barty the "Young Australian of the Year" award for her strong 2019 on the circuit which saw her rise to No. 1 in the rankings and win the WTA Finals as well as her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros.