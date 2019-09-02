Sumit Nagal reveals how Virat Kohli supported him during financial crisis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sumit Nagal, who took on Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open, opened up on his struggling days and how Virat Kohli helped him overcome financial crisis.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has always been vocal about supporting athletes across the various sporting disciplines. He began the 'Virat Kohli Foundation' in 2013 with an aim to support upcoming athletes across the country achieve their dreams.

The foundation has also tied up with multiple Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to create awareness about sports and fitness among the underprivileged children.

Sumit Nagal, who famously took on Swiss tennis great Roger Federer and won a set off him in the first round of the US Open, has now opened up on how the Indian captain, through his foundation, helped him in his financial crisis.

Nagal said that he was facing trouble as he had just six dollars while flying from Canada to Germany, but it was Kohli who helped him during a tough time.

"Virat Kohli's foundation has been supporting me since 2017. I haven't been performing well for the last two years and was facing a financial crisis. If I didn't have Virat Kohli supporting me, I don't know what I would have done," Sumit was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"Early this year, when I was flying from Canada to Germany after a tournament, I had six dollars in my wallet… just six dollars after the help that I have been getting, so imagine what a mess I must have been before. But I survived, and things are getting better. If people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country. I am fortunate to get that support from Virat," he added.

Sumit had entered the US Open on the back of a great show in the Challenger Circuit. Between April to June this year, Sumit played eight tournaments on Challenger Circuit and sealed a semi-finals spot in five of them besides making to the quarters in one which gave him 170 points. Following this, Sumit broke into the top-200 in the rankings for the first time in his career.

(With inputs from IANS)