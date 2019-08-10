Rogers Cup: Serena Williams beats World No.2 Naomi Osaka to enter semifinals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serena Williams registered a straight-set victory over Naomi Osaka to storm into the semifinals of the Rogers Cup.

Serena Williams has sailed into the Rogers Cup semi-final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka.

Williams came out strongly in the contest on Friday night and delivered a serving masterclass that denied Osaka any break point opportunities.

The match, played in windy conditions, stayed on serve until Williams broke in the eighth game and the three-times champion went on to serve out the set.

She struck earlier in the second set with a break in the third game to go ahead 2-1 and never looked back as she went on to secure her first victory from three career meetings with Osaka.

"We haven't played since New York which was a really good match for her and I just wanted to come out and try to win a set this time because she's beaten me twice so I just wanted to do the best I could today," Williams said in an on-court interview.

Williams will now face the winner between holder Simona Halep and Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.