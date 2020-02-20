Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
Roger Federer undergoes knee surgery, to miss Indian Wells, Miami, French Open

Tennis legend Roger Federer undergone a knee surgery on Thursday that will keep him out Indian Wells, Miami and French Open.

New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2020 17:08 IST
Tennis legend Roger Federer undergone a knee surgery on Thursday that will keep him out Indian Wells, Miami and French Open. Federer took posted a photo on Instagram and share the news with the world.  "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and a discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday. After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery," he wrote.

Federer has withdrawn his name from the Indian Wells Masters, which begins on 12 March; the Miami Masters, which will start from 25th of the same month; a scheduled exhibition in Bogota; and the French Open, which begins on 25 May.

However, Federer is hopeful to return to grass-court Wimbledon in late June.

 

More to follow...

