Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer to play in Australian Open 2020

World's top tennis players will return to Melbourne Park in January next year, led by Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who will be going for a record-extending eighth Australian Open title.

They will be joined by Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils.

A total of 104 players have received direct entry into the men's and women's singles main draw and another eight are awarded with wild cards, while 16 places will be settled at the qualifying rounds from 8-11 January 2020.

"We are delighted to welcome this extremely strong player field to Melbourne in what promises to be a once in a generation event," said tournament director Craig Tiley.

"The very best players are back, there are records up for grabs and it is very possible we will see a new champion crowned on both sides. There are so many great storylines for AO 2020... Will it be the year for one of the young guns to stop Novak, Roger or Rafa?," he added.

World No. 18 Alex de Minaur leads the Australian men's contingent with Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin all confirmed for the main draw.

The Australian Open will take place between January 20 and February 7, 2020.