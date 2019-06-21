Playing on grass at Wimbledon is radical transition from clay at Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal has won Wimbledon twice before

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday that he feels a passion and desire to compete at Wimbledon and playing on grass courts after the clay season is "the most radical transition" in tennis.

The Spanish world number two, who spoke to journalists at the Santa Ponca tennis club where the Mallorca Open WTA tournament is held, reached the third Grand Slam of the season after what he defined as "two hard months (of play) on clay".

"Playing on the grass of Wimbledon after having done it on clay is the most radical transition in tennis, but I am happy with the adaptation to that surface that I have made during these four days on the courts of the Mallorca Open," Nadal said.

The 33-year-old, who has just won his 12th Roland Garros title and his overall 18th Grand Slam career crown, repeated that he will play two exhibition matches at the Hurlingham tournament before he starts competing for his third Wimbledon trophy, reported Efe news.

"To begin a tournament having won the previous one gives more confidence and calm," he said.

Nadal has won the Wimbledon Grand Slam twice in his pro career, in 2008 and 2010, and reached the semifinals last year where he was eliminated at the hands of the eventual champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

"Winning Wimbledon again depends on playing well, rather than on the draw. It's a little bit more (of a) special tournament," he added.

He also said that the British Grand Slam is more unpredictable.

"In addition, all grass games are very tight, and there are specialists, players who adapt better than others to that surface," Nadal continued.

He also confirmed that he suffered a small muscle overload while training on the courts at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday because the "grass is a little more unstable."