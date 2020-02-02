The king has returned! Novak Djokovic's imperious numbers in 8th Australian Open haul

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning championship point after his Men's Singles Final against Dominic Thiem of Austria on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02

The result, unlike in the women's singles final, was much expected right at the start of the fortnight in Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic was touted to defend his precious and much-beloved crown, but had to incur a longer route and prevail against a tough opponent on Sunday night to claim an unprecedented eighth at the Rod Laver Arena. And almost three hours after winning the first set comfortably against Dominic Thiem, Djokovic outlasted the Austrian to win 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. With the win, Djokovic will now rise to the top spot in world rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.

17 is now the present tally of Grand Slams that Djokovic owns in his tennis career, as he still stands third in the all-time list - two behind Rafael Nadal (19) and three behind Roger Federer (20). The troika have now won 57 of the last 67 Grand Slams played.

3 The Serb joins the two other members of the Big Three in becoming the third player in Open Era to win a single Grand Slam event eight or more times, joining Nadal (Roland Garros, 12) and Federer (Wimbledon, 8).

2 Djokovic also joined Nadal in another list with a win in Melbourne as the Serb will become only the second tennis player to win five majors after turning 30. So far he was won - Australian Open 2019 and 2020, Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019 and US Open in 2018 - after turning 30.

16-0 The win extended Djokovic's unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinal and final. He is yet to lose a match in Melbourne after wining the quarters. Overall, he is 17-9 in 26 Grand Slam finals in his career.

9-1 is Djokovic's present win-loss record in Grand Slam finals since Wimbledon 2015 and is presently on a five match winning streak in major finals. He won Wimbledon in 2018 (defeated Kevin Anderson), US Open in 2018 (defeated Juan Martin del Potro), Australian Open in 2019 (defeated Nadal), Wimbledon 2019 (defeated Federer) and Australian Open 2020.

4-1 is the Serb's record in five-setters in Grand Slam finals. He defeated Nadal in Australian Open 2012, lost to Andy Murray in US Open 2012, defeated Federer in 2014 and 2019 Wimbledon and defeated Thiem in Australian Open 2020.

1 Djokovic is the first man in Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title in three different decades and second in history after Ken Rosewall, who earned Major titles in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Djokovic won his first in 2008 in Australian Open and 15 more in 2010s.

2-46 is the record of male players since 2000 in major finals where they are trailing 2 sets to 1. Djokovic is only the second player to achieve this feat.