Novak Djokovic remains at top of ATP rankings

Monday, August 12, 2019
     
Serbia's Djokovic has collected 12,325 points atop the rankings, keeping a huge lead over the second-placed Nadal on 7,945 and third-placed Roger Federer of Switzerland on 7,460.

IANS IANS
London Published on: August 12, 2019 20:31 IST
Novak Djokovic remains top at the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings released on Monday, though Rafael Nadal secured his 35th Masters title after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in Montreal.

The top three remains unchanged. Serbia's Djokovic has collected 12,325 points atop the rankings, keeping a huge lead over the second-placed Nadal on 7,945 and third-placed Roger Federer of Switzerland on 7,460, reported Xinhua news agency.

Following are the latest ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,325 points

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7,460
4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,925
5. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,040
6. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,005
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 3,455
8. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3,230
9. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2,890
10. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2,555

