Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic remains at top of ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic remains top at the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings released on Monday, though Rafael Nadal secured his 35th Masters title after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in Montreal.

The top three remains unchanged. Serbia's Djokovic has collected 12,325 points atop the rankings, keeping a huge lead over the second-placed Nadal on 7,945 and third-placed Roger Federer of Switzerland on 7,460, reported Xinhua news agency.

Following are the latest ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,325 points

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7,460

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,925

5. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,040

6. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,005

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 3,455

8. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3,230

9. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2,890

10. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2,555