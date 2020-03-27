Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic donates 1 million euros to Serbia in coronavirus fight

Serbian world no.1 Novak Djokovic is donating 1 million Euros to help his country buy equipment required to combat against coronavirus. Djokovic told a Serbian news channel that the amount will be used for the purchase of "life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment."

"I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus," said Djokovic. The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who is based in Monaco, is holed up in Marbella, Spain.

"Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day. My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need.

"Our donation is one million euros for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment."

Serbia has recorded seven deaths and more than 450 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

Djokovic said that he is currently trying to remain positive as his red hot form has been halted by the enforced freeze to the tennis calendar due to the virus. "The situation is very unpredictable. There is a lot of fear and panic and I understand that completely because there is so much suffering. My family and I are trying to stay as positive and high-spirited as possible in battling this impostor of a virus," he said.