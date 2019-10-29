Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals due to shoulder injury

Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Alternate Kiki Bertens will take Naomi Osaka's place against Ash Barty Barty later Tuesday.

Shenzhen Published on: October 29, 2019 14:37 IST
Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals because of a right shoulder injury ahead of her scheduled round-robin match against top-ranked Ash Barty.

Alternate Kiki Bertens will take Osaka's place against Barty later Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the finals," Osaka said in a statement. "This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season (but I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here next year."

The two-time Grand Slam title winner opened with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova in the Red Group.

Barty opened the round-robin stage with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over Belinda Bencic.

As an alternate, Bertens is eligible to advance to the semifinals, which is determined by match wins.

